Statement on the Removal of the Priestly Faculties of Father Richard Lobert

For Immediate Release

Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

The Archdiocese of Baltimore has been informed by the Diocese of Lansing that it has recently issued the following statement:

Father Richard Lobert has been placed on ministerial leave pending the outcome of an investigation. The investigation carries no presumption of guilt. The Diocese will attend to this matter swiftly and fairly.

The statement was issued to the community of Fr. Gabriel Richard Catholic High School (located in Ann Arbor, Michigan), where Fr. Lobert has served since 1995. Father Lobert is a priest of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, and in light of this information, the Archdiocese of Baltimore has removed the archdiocesan priestly faculties of Father Lobert. Father Lobert is not permitted to minister in the Archdiocese of Baltimore while the Diocese of Lansing is conducting its investigation. Father Lobert served at Resurrection (Ellicott City) 1975-1979; St. Mary (Cumberland) 1979-1986; St. Mark (Catonsville) 1988-1993; St. Louis (Clarksville) 1993-1994; and Prince of Peace (Edgewood) 1994.

Anyone with information about inappropriate conduct by a representative of the Church is encouraged to contact the Archdiocese of Baltimore by calling Chancellor Diane Barr at 410-547-5446, by calling the Ethics Hotline at 1-888-572-8026, or by visiting www.archbalt.org and clicking on “Report Misconduct” at the top of the page. Anyone with information about criminal conduct is encouraged to also contact law enforcement.

