Baltimore Basilica’s Bicentennial: Watch May 31 Mass at 2 p.m.

Click play above to watch a May 31 livestream of the 2 p.m. Mass marking the 200th anniversary of the dedication of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baltimore. The liturgy will celebrated by Archbishop William E. Lori, who will also dedicate the St. John Paul II Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Chapel in the basilica’s undercroft.

Click here to download a worship aid to follow along with the Mass.

