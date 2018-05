Archbishop William E. Lori, Archbishop of Baltimore, will celebrate Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church in Downtown Ellicott City on Saturday, May 2, 2018 at 5 p.m. The community is invited to attend the Mass, during which the Archbishop will pray for the repose of the soul of Sgt. Eddison Hermond, as well as for the residents and business owners who were affected by the recent flooding.

St. Paul Roman Catholic Church is located at 3755 St. Paul St. in Ellicott City.