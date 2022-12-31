Contact Us | Report Misconduct | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365
Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd after delivering his Christmas message "urbi et orbi" (to the city and the world) from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Dec. 25, 2012. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

Archbishop Lori on death of Pope Benedict: ‘We give thanks to the Lord for … humble worker in the vineyard of the Lord’

Archbishop William E. Lori
December 31, 2022
, ,

December 31, 2022

Dear Friends in Christ,
Early this morning we received word that His Holiness, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, went home to the Father’s house. We give thanks to the Father for the life, witness, and ministry of this “humble worker in the vineyard of the Lord.”

Pope Benedict was a man of deep faith and keen intellect who placed his considerable gifts at the service of Christ and his bride the Church. Early in his priesthood this took the form of scholarship and teaching. We are grateful for his contribution to the great work of the Second Vatican Council. He went on to serve as a bishop and later as Prefect for the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith. For eight years the Pope Emeritus served as Supreme Pontiff and since his humble decision to resign from the Petrine ministry, Pope Benedict’s service took the form of a life of prayer for the needs of the Church and especially for our current Holy Father, Pope Francis. Much more will be said about the Pope Emeritus’ life and legacy in the days to come but for now we remember all of the ways he has sought to build up the Body of Christ for which we are ever grateful.

As we remember Pope Emeritus Benedict’s life and commend his soul to the Lord, I would invite all the lay faithful, religious, and clergy of the Archdiocese of Baltimore to join me for a special Mass for the Deceased on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen. Priests throughout the Archdiocese are warmly invited to concelebrate this Mass.

Finally, in your charity I would ask all the faithful of the Archdiocese to pray for the repose of the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict by praying the Rosary or at least offering an Our Father, a Hail Mary, and a Glory Be. May the Master of the Harvest reward this humble worker in his vineyard.

With kind personal regards, I remain Faithfully in Christ,
Most Reverend William E. Lori
Archbishop of Baltimore

Archbishop William E. Lori

Archbishop William E. Lori was installed as the 16th Archbishop of Baltimore May 16, 2012.

Prior to his appointment to Baltimore, Archbishop Lori served as Bishop of the Diocese of Bridgeport, Conn., from 2001 to 2012 and as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington from 1995 to 2001.

A native of Louisville, Ky., Archbishop Lori holds a bachelor's degree from the Seminary of St. Pius X in Erlanger, Ky., a master's degree from Mount St. Mary's Seminary in Emmitsburg and a doctorate in sacred theology from The Catholic University of America. He was ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Washington in 1977.

In addition to his responsibilities in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Archbishop Lori serves as Supreme Chaplain of the Knights of Columbus and is the former chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Ad Hoc Committee for Religious Liberty.