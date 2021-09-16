Archbishop Lori’s statement on reaching 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths in Maryland

For Immediate Release

Sept. 16, 2021

The following is a statement from Archbishop William E. Lori:

As we reach the horrifying levels of more than 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths in our home state of Maryland, it is important for us to remember the severity of this pandemic and how it has altered our landscape and our lives. The many lives we have lost include many we know and love, family members, co-workers, community leaders and those who have worked as first responders to fight this pandemic. Our hearts and prayers go out to them all. We also join the global community in offering a prayer to end this pandemic and the suffering and loss it brings. At this time when vaccinations and safety precautions are readily available to all, we must examine our own personal responsibility to move about our daily lives in a way that considers our community and what is good for our brothers and sisters as well. May the Lord hear our plea for healing and comfort as we continue to pray together for a swift end to the pandemic and to further losses in our local and global human community.

