Archbishop Lori’s Invocation – Mayor Pugh’s Prayer Vigil

Invocation

Mayor’s Prayer Vigil

War Memorial, Baltimore

Dec. 28, 2017

Heavenly Father, we acknowledge you as Lord. We thank and praise you; we trust your goodness and providential care.

In these days we celebrate your love for the whole human family and for every person born into the world. We humbly thank and acknowledge you as the author of our humanity and as the lover of our souls, even as we ask you look upon us all with love.

For we gather this night with sorrow in our hearts and concern for our beloved city of Baltimore – especially for the most vulnerable among us.

In your goodness, Lord, hear the prayers that arise from the depths of our hearts, prayers for justice, love, and peace, and for common ground upon which to rebuild the fabric of our city.

We lift up before your divine majesty the tragic problems we hope to overcome.

We think of so many people whose lives are tragically ended in senseless violence and those who have been traumatized and are in pain by this terrible loss of life.

We think of those who search, seemingly in vain, for justice.

We think of those whose lives are disrupted by drugs and captivated by gangs.

We think of families that have been torn apart and immigrants who live in fear.

And, yes, Lord, we think of those who lack educational opportunities, housing, job skills, and those who call the streets of this city their home.

Father, forgive our indifference to these very real and human tragedies. Forgive our longstanding inability to address deep and systemic problems that beset so many residents of this city and its environs.

This night we beg of you a deeper share in your wisdom and love.

In your mercy grant bring us together as one. Let us no longer be stymied by our divisions or by self-esteem but rather we ask you, the common Father of us all, to unite us in renewed resolve to create a city that is just, peaceful, and prosperous for all.

In your wisdom, grant us the understanding we need to take the steps necessary to bring about the transformation of our city so that it will be a place where every life is cherished, where families are sustained in love, and where young people have the opportunity to develop the talents and gifts with which you, O Father, have endowed them.

In your love, all knowing God, give us also vision so that we may see and appreciate the many good things that are happening in our city – the stories of heroic love arising from our most challenged neighborhoods, the stories of self-less love and effective ministries, the stories of those who serve others in our community without counting the cost.

In your infinite power, help us to find ways to yoke these signs of your goodness, to network not our own limited influence but these signs of your love for the sake of the dignity of your children and common good of our community.

On this cold night, let us feel the warmth of your love in the goodness all around us and see the light of your love in those who serve others!

Pour forth your blessing upon our Mayor, Catherine Pugh, in her tireless efforts on behalf of our City, together with her colleagues and coworkers.

Bless our City Council, its President, Jack Young, and all our elected and appointed public officials.

In a special way we ask your blessing upon the first responders in our community, police, firefighters, emergency medical teams, and many others.

Give us all the grace we need to persevere in building relationships across all segments of our community for the glory of your Name, the dignity of each citizen, and the common good of all.

We make this prayer in the name of your Son and our Savior Jesus Christ. Amen.

