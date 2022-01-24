Contact Us | Report Misconduct | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365
Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori, chairman of the U.S. bishops' Committee on Pro-Life Activities, delivers the homily during the opening Mass of the National Prayer Vigil for Life Jan. 20, 2022, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. (CNS photo/Bob Roller)

Archbishop Lori on facing the realities of abortion

Archbishop William E. Lori
January 24, 2022

Archbishop William E. Lori recently published a column in RealClear Religion about the church and abortion. 

“The Church has been consistent about the reality of abortion: it is wrong,” the archbishop wrote. “This teaching is rooted in experience. Abortion is not merely an idea, but a tragic reality that takes innocent lives and often leads to a lifetime of regret for women. Nor is the Church’s teaching on abortion a mere idea but a response of love, a call to protect the unborn child in the womb and the well-being of the mother. Certainly, it is important to engage these issues in an intellectually rigorous way. Likewise, discussions on rights in our society are vitally important. But the Church’s response is not merely an abstract discourse about rights or an intellectual claim, it is a call to act that is rooted in the reality that every human life is a sacred gift from God.”

Read the full column here

Archbishop William E. Lori

Archbishop William E. Lori was installed as the 16th Archbishop of Baltimore May 16, 2012.

Prior to his appointment to Baltimore, Archbishop Lori served as Bishop of the Diocese of Bridgeport, Conn., from 2001 to 2012 and as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington from 1995 to 2001.

A native of Louisville, Ky., Archbishop Lori holds a bachelor's degree from the Seminary of St. Pius X in Erlanger, Ky., a master's degree from Mount St. Mary's Seminary in Emmitsburg and a doctorate in sacred theology from The Catholic University of America. He was ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Washington in 1977.

In addition to his responsibilities in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Archbishop Lori serves as Supreme Chaplain of the Knights of Columbus and is the former chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Ad Hoc Committee for Religious Liberty.