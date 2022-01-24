Archbishop Lori on facing the realities of abortion

Archbishop William E. Lori recently published a column in RealClear Religion about the church and abortion.
“The Church has been consistent about the reality of abortion: it is wrong,” the archbishop wrote. “This teaching is rooted in experience. Abortion is not merely an idea, but a tragic reality that takes innocent lives and often leads to a lifetime of regret for women. Nor is the Church’s teaching on abortion a mere idea but a response of love, a call to protect the unborn child in the womb and the well-being of the mother. Certainly, it is important to engage these issues in an intellectually rigorous way. Likewise, discussions on rights in our society are vitally important. But the Church’s response is not merely an abstract discourse about rights or an intellectual claim, it is a call to act that is rooted in the reality that every human life is a sacred gift from God.”
Read the full column here.