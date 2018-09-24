Archbishop Lori Informs Clergy of Maryland Attorney General’s Review

For Immediate Release

In a letter sent to the clergy of the Archdiocese of Baltimore today, Archbishop William E. Lori informed priests and deacons that the Archdiocese has been in discussions with the Maryland Attorney General about an investigation of records related to the sexual abuse of children.

“I have informed the Attorney General that the Archdiocese is supportive of the review and will be fully cooperative throughout the process,” the Archbishop wrote. “Based on my conversations with people throughout the Archdiocese…it is clear that we are a Church in crisis and that crisis is one of trust. It is my hope and prayer that this independent review and other acts of transparency by the Archdiocese will bring about greater trust in the Church among those who are understandably skeptical about the Church’s handling of allegations of abuse.”

Out of respect for the Attorney General’s previously stated practice of not commenting on investigations, the Archdiocese does not plan to comment further on the review of its files while the Attorney General is conducting his investigation.