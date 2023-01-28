Archbishop Lori calls for prayer, peace after release of Tyre Nichols video

Archbishop of Baltimore William E. Lori issued the following statement calling for prayer, peace and ongoing commitment to justice:

The Archdiocese of Baltimore grieves over the senseless death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols and for the unimaginable pain his family, friends and community have endured. With the release of the police bodycam video, we have all now watched in horror as the traumatic events unfolded and led to this tragedy. Let us remember it is only God’s true grace that can guide us through these most difficult times. We pray for the soul of Trye Nichols and for the path toward healing, peace and justice.

Lord God,

You are attentive to the voice of our pleading.

Let us find in your Son

comfort in our sadness,

certainty in our doubt,

and courage to live through this hour.

Make our faith strong,

Amen