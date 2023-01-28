Contact Us | Report Misconduct | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365
Archbishop William E. Lori asked to "pray for the soul of Trye Nichols and for the path toward healing, peace and justice."(Kevin J. Parks/CR Staff)

Archbishop Lori calls for prayer, peace after release of Tyre Nichols video

January 28, 2023
Archbishop of Baltimore William E. Lori issued the following statement calling for prayer, peace and ongoing commitment to justice:

The Archdiocese of Baltimore grieves over the senseless death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols and for the unimaginable pain his family, friends and community have endured. With the release of the police bodycam video, we have all now watched in horror as the traumatic events unfolded and led to this tragedy. Let us remember it is only God’s true grace that can guide us through these most difficult times. We pray for the soul of Trye Nichols and for the path toward healing, peace and justice.

Lord God,

You are attentive to the voice of our pleading.
Let us find in your Son
comfort in our sadness,
certainty in our doubt,
and courage to live through this hour.
Make our faith strong,

Amen

Archbishop William E. Lori was installed as the 16th Archbishop of Baltimore May 16, 2012.

Prior to his appointment to Baltimore, Archbishop Lori served as Bishop of the Diocese of Bridgeport, Conn., from 2001 to 2012 and as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington from 1995 to 2001.

A native of Louisville, Ky., Archbishop Lori holds a bachelor's degree from the Seminary of St. Pius X in Erlanger, Ky., a master's degree from Mount St. Mary's Seminary in Emmitsburg and a doctorate in sacred theology from The Catholic University of America. He was ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Washington in 1977.

In addition to his responsibilities in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Archbishop Lori serves as Supreme Chaplain of the Knights of Columbus and is the former chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Ad Hoc Committee for Religious Liberty.