Watch the 3 p.m. livestream of Archbishop Rozanski’s installation as Archbishop of St. Louis

Archbishop Rozanski is a Baltimore native and graduate of Our Lady of Mount Carmel High School in Essex who was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Baltimore in 1984. He served as an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Baltimore from 2004 until he was named Bishop of the Diocese of Springfield, Mass., in 2014. On June 10, 2020 Pope Francis named him the 10th archbishop for the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

