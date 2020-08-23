Watch Archbishop Lori celebrate Mass for the Feast of the Queenship of Mary

Press play above to watch Archbishop William E. Lori celebrate the 11 a.m. Aug. 23 Mass for the Feast of the Queenship of Mary from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen. Click here for a worship aid to follow along with the liturgy.



The Mass is also broadcast at 11 a.m. on Sundays on Ch.24 (MyTV Baltimore): Comcast (24), Verizon (509), DirecTV/DISH (41). For more online Masses, click here.