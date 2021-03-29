Watch Archbishop Lori celebrate the 7:30 p.m. Chrism Mass here

Archbishop William E. Lori will celebrate the 7:30 p.m. Chrism Mass from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen March 29. Click play above to watch a livestream of the liturgy.

At the Chrism Mass, the archbishop consecrates the Holy Chrism and blesses the other oils used in the sacramental life of the church. During the liturgy, priests also renew their priestly promises.

The sacred Chrism is used to anoint the newly baptized, to seal the candidates for Confirmation and to anoint the hands of priests and bishops at their ordination, as well as for rites of anointing pertaining to the dedication of churches and altars.

The Oil of Catechumens is used in the preparation of catechumens for their Baptism. The Oil of the Sick is used to bring comfort and support to the sick in their infirmity.

To follow along with the liturgy, download a worship aid here.