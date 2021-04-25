Contact Us | Report Misconduct | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365

Watch Archbishop Lori celebrate Mass for the World Day of Prayer for Vocations

Archdiocese of Baltimore
April 25, 2021

Click play above to watch livestream of Archbishop William E. Lori celebrating the 10:30 a.m. Mass from the St. Joseph in Fullerton for the Fourth Sunday of Easter April 25, the World Day of Prayer for Vocations.

For more online Masses, including the 11 a.m. Mass from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, click here.

For more information about vocations, click here

