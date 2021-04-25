Watch Archbishop Lori celebrate Mass for the World Day of Prayer for Vocations

Click play above to watch livestream of Archbishop William E. Lori celebrating the 10:30 a.m. Mass from the St. Joseph in Fullerton for the Fourth Sunday of Easter April 25, the World Day of Prayer for Vocations.
For more online Masses, including the 11 a.m. Mass from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, click here.
For more information about vocations, click here.
