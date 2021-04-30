Archbishop Lori Statement on the Appointment of Bishop-elect Koenig to Wilmington

For Immediate Release

Friday, April 30, 2021

I am most grateful to Pope Francis for appointing Bishop-elect William Koenig as the next Bishop of Wilmington. I warmly welcome Bishop-elect Koenig to the Metropolitan Province of Baltimore and look forward to working closely with him in the years ahead. Bishop-elect Koenig brings to his new ministry a priestly heart and wealth of experience. I am confident he will be a wonderful shepherd to guide the Church of Wilmington into a future full of hope.

At the same time, I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to Bishop W. Francis Malooly who has served as Bishop of Wilmington since 2008. Bishop Malooly has led the Diocese of Wilmington through challenging times with great love, dedication, and skill.

I look forward to ordaining and installing Bishop-elect Koenig on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

