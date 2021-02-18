Statement on Father Daniel Mentesana

For Immediate Release

Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

BALTIMORE, MD – Father Daniel Mentesana, IVE, a priest of the religious order the Institute of the Incarnate Word and a former chaplain at the National Shrine Grotto and the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton both located in Emmitsburg, MD, has been accused of an inappropriate relationship with an adult female that occurred outside of the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The Archdiocese of Baltimore has withdrawn the canonical faculties of Father Mentesana so he cannot engage in ministry in the Archdiocese. He no longer resides in the Emmitsburg area.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore urges anyone who has knowledge of inappropriate conduct by clergy or other Church personnel to report it to Church officials using the instructions found on the Archdiocesan website (www.archbalt.org) by clicking on the “Ethics Hotline” tab at the top of the page or by calling 888-572-8026 or by contacting the Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Dr. Diane L. Barr at 410-547-5446.

