Statement on Cardinal-designate Wilton D. Gregory

For Immediate Release

Sunday, October 25, 2020

Archbishop William E. Lori made the following statement on the naming of Cardinal-designate Wilton D. Gregory as a Cardinal:

“I join everyone in our own Archdiocese as well as our neighbors in the Archdiocese of Washington in sending our prayers and warm congratulations to Archbishop Gregory on this joyful occasion of being named a Cardinal. As our country’s first African American Cardinal, he will bring a critically important perspective to his new role, along with the wisdom and deep love of our faith that are so evident in his long-standing service to the Church.”

