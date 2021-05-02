Statement on allegation of sexual misconduct with a minor against Conventual Franciscan priest

For Immediate Release

Sunday, May 2, 2021

(BALTIMORE, MD) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore has received an allegation of sexual misconduct with a minor against Father Romuald Meogrossi, OFM Conv. The allegation was immediately reported to law enforcement. Fr. Meogrossi is an 81-year-old priest who had been in residence at St. Michael the Archangel Friary in Overlea.

In accordance with policy, earlier this week the Archdiocese removed Fr. Meogrossi’s faculties to function as a priest, and his Franciscan superiors suspended him from public ministry, pending the results of an investigation. Fr. Meogrossi is no longer residing in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Until several years ago, Fr. Meogrossi engaged in practice as a licensed clinical professional counselor. The alleged misconduct occurred during 2006 in a therapy setting. Fr. Meogrossi has denied the allegation.

This matter is in an early stage of investigation and therefore no determination of credibility has been made by the Franciscan Friars Conventual or the Archdiocese at this time.

Fr. Meogrossi had been a priest in residence since 2018 at St. Michael the Archangel Friary, where he served the pastorate of St. Michael’s, Church of the Annunciation, and St. Clement Mary Hofbauer. Fr. Meogrossi previously resided at the St. Casimir Friary in Baltimore from 2001 to 2018 and at the St. Joseph Cupertino Friary in Ellicott City from 1982-2001 and from 1973 to 1976. Over the years, he worked at the Suburban Pastoral Counseling Center. He was also in residence and worked at Archbishop Curley High School from 1963 to 1964 and at then-Loyola College from 1995 to 1996.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore is committed to protecting children and helping to heal victims of abuse. We urge anyone who has any knowledge of any child sexual abuse to come forward, and to report it immediately to law enforcement. If clergy or other church personnel is suspected of committing the abuse, we ask that you also call the Archdiocese’s Office of Child and Youth Protection Victims’ Assistance Hotline at 1-866-417-7469. If you have any other information relevant to this matter, please contact the Archdiocese’s Office of Child and Youth Protection at 410-547-5348.

###

Media Contact

Christian Kendzierski

ck@archbalt.org

410-547-5378 (office)