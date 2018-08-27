Statement of Archbishop Lori on Accountability of Bishops

For Immediate Release

Monday, August 27, 2018

I applaud today’s statement by Cardinal DiNardo, President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, who invited the Holy See’s response to claims made by former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganó, pertaining to the Vatican’s response to the reported behavior of Archbishop Theodore McCarrick. Cardinal DiNardo’s statement accompanied a renewed call for a Vatican investigation into the questions surrounding Archbishop McCarrick.

I further echo Cardinal DiNardo’s appeal to the Pope for his support of necessary reforms to the Church’s accountability measures, including those which would make the reporting of abuse and misconduct by bishops easier.

Pope Francis has demonstrated his leadership on the issue of abuse in the Church by holding bishops accountable and by extending pastoral love and care for survivors of abuse.

On behalf of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, I renew my prayerful solidarity with our Holy Father and rededicate my own episcopal ministry to advancing those efforts which seek to ensure ours is a safe and holy Church of God.