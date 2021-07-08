After 60 Years, the First New Catholic School Opens in Baltimore City

New School to Serve Over 500 Students with State-of-the-Art Facility

BALTIMORE– July 8, 2021 – Mother Mary Lange Catholic School, the first new Catholic school built in Baltimore City by the Archdiocese of Baltimore in nearly 60 years, will celebrate the opening with a ribbon cutting and blessing ceremony on Saturday, August 6 at 9 a.m. Archbishop William E. Lori along with community leaders and city and state officials will formally open the doors to the school that will welcome more than 400 students this September.

The new 65,000 square feet educational complex is located at 200 N. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. in downtown Baltimore and will be the new home for students from more than 40 zip codes throughout the city and surrounding area.

“Education has been at the core of the Catholic Church’s mission in the United States for two hundred years, and this new center of educational excellence will provide a safe, nurturing environment to develop talent and potential while providing a pathway to success for our youth,” said Archbishop William Lori. “This is a commitment that we, as the church, are proud to make to serve our city to help improve the lives and futures of our young people, our neighborhoods and the entire community.”

The state-of-the-art educational facility will serve students in grades PreK3 through 8, with a projected enrollment of 520 students within year four of operations. The school is also the new home for students who previously attended Saints James and John and Holy Angels Catholic schools. The majority (80-90%) of the mostly non-Catholic student population, is expected to qualify for tuition assistance from the archdiocese, which will make available over $1M in tuition grants and assistance from the archdiocese’s Partners in Excellence Scholarship Program. This tuition assistance will be complemented by additional aid from private scholarship funds, the State of Maryland’s BOOST program, and the Catholic Community Foundation tuition assistance endowments.

Features of Mother Mary Lange Catholic School will include:

STEM Suite (science lab, makerspace and robotics)

digital media center (library and digital media studio)

art and music rooms

health suite

regulation size gymnasium with a performance stage

chapel

full-service kitchen and dining facility

7 on 7 Soccer/lacrosse field and exercise circuit

Partnership with University of MD (with campuses located across the street)

state-of-the-art security systems

The professional staff of Mother Mary Lange Catholic School will include 35 teachers, teacher-aids and administrators and will include a full-time counselor, as well as access to medical and dental care professionals and a speech and language clinician.

“We are excited to open our doors and welcome our students to this amazing new school providing a beacon of hope for every child who walks through its doors,” said Alisha Jordan, principal at Mother Mary Lange Catholic School. “We are deeply committed to the mission of Catholic education and look forward to continuing Mother Lange’s legacy of educating the future of Baltimore.”

Born in 1784 in Santiago Cuba and of African descent, Mother Mary Elizabeth Lange founded the Oblate Sisters of Providence in 1829, the first religious community of women of African descent, as well as the first Catholic school for children of color. The Vatican is currently reviewing her cause for canonization to sainthood.

