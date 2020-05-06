Archbishop Lori Echoes Call of U.S. Bishops for Study into Impact of COVID-19 on African-American Communities and Underlying Conditions

For Immediate Release

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Archbishop William E. Lori, Archbishop of Baltimore, issued the following statement following the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ call for a study into the impact of COVID-19 on African-American communities.

“The Archdiocese of Baltimore wholly supports the call by the Bishops’ Conference for a study into the disparate impact of COVID-19 on minority communities. In the City of Baltimore and elsewhere in the State of Maryland we have seen firsthand how this virus has ravaged our brothers and sisters in the Latino and African-American communities. We have great concerns about the short-term and long-term impact this will have on them and their families. It is both appropriate and responsible for the Catholic Church to add its voice to those calling for a thorough and comprehensive understanding of the underlying causes and the effects of this virus on these communities, which continue to suffer from long-standing inequities in basic human rights such as access to quality healthcare.”

