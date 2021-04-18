Catholic Priest in Baltimore Removed from Ministry Pending Investigation

For Immediate Release

Sunday, April 18, 2021

(Baltimore, MD) – The Archdiocese of Baltimore is investigating of an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor involving Fr. Martin H. Demek, pastor of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Baltimore.

Pursuant to Archdiocesan policy, the Archdiocese has removed Fr. Demek’s faculties to function as a priest and suspended him from ministry, pending the results of a full investigation. Fr. Demek has denied the allegation and is cooperating with the Archdiocese investigation.

The Archdiocese received the allegation earlier this year and immediately reported the allegation to law enforcement. Archdiocesan policy requires the Archdiocese to cooperate with any investigation by law enforcement and also to conduct its own investigation. After receiving permission to proceed from the Carroll County Sheriff’s office earlier this week, the Archdiocese has now commenced its own investigation. In accordance with Archdiocesan policy, counseling assistance is available to those affected by child sexual abuse.

The alleged abuse began in about 1989 when the victim was approximately 11 years old and allegedly occurred multiple times. The incidents allegedly occurred at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Manchester, MD. This matter is in an early stage of investigation and thus no determination of credibility has been made by the Archdiocese at this time. However, the Archdiocese is making this communication in order to solicit any relevant information as part of its investigation and also in order to fulfill its commitment to open communication with affected communities.

Fr. Demek was ordained a priest in 1975. He served as Associate Pastor at Our Lady Queen of Peace (1975-1980), St .Thomas Aquinas (1980-1984), and Shrine of the Little Flower (1984-1987). He served as Pastor at St. Bartholomew (1987-1996), St. William of York (1996-2010), and Corpus Christi (2010 – present). He also served as Administrator at Our Lady of Sorrows and Our Lady of Perpetual Help (1996).

The Archdiocese of Baltimore is committed to protecting children and helping to heal victims of abuse. We urge anyone who has any knowledge of any child sexual abuse to come forward, and to report it immediately to law enforcement. If clergy or other church personnel is suspected of committing the abuse, we ask that you also call the Archdiocesan Office of Child and Youth Protection Victims’ Assistance Hotline at 1-866-417-7469. If you have any other information relevant to this matter, please contact the Archdiocese Office of Child and Youth Protection at 410-547-5348.

