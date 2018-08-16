Holy See makes statement on Pennsylvania grand jury report

The following is a statement from Greg Burke, Director of the Holy See Press Office, on the Pennsylvania grand jury report on clergy sex abuse:

Regarding the report made public in Pennsylvania this week, there are two words that can express the feelings faced with these horrible crimes: shame and sorrow. The Holy See treats with great seriousness the work of the Investigating Grand Jury of Pennsylvania and the lengthy Interim Report it has produced. The Holy See condemns unequivocally the sexual abuse of minors.

The abuses described in the report are criminal and morally reprehensible. Those acts were betrayals of trust that robbed survivors of their dignity and their faith. The Church must learn hard lessons from its past, and there should be accountability for both abusers and those who permitted abuse to occur.

Most of the discussion in the report concerns abuses before the early 2000s. By finding almost no cases after 2002, the Grand Jury’s conclusions are consistent with previous studies showing that Catholic Church reforms in the United States drastically reduced the incidence of clergy child abuse. The Holy See encourages continued reform and vigilance at all levels of the Catholic Church, to help ensure the protection of minors and vulnerable adults from harm. The Holy See also wants to underscore the need to comply with the civil law, including mandatory child abuse reporting requirements.

The Holy Father understands well how much these crimes can shake the faith and the spirit of believers and reiterates the call to make every effort to create a safe environment for minors and vulnerable adults in the Church and in all of society.

Victims should know that the Pope is on their side. Those who have suffered are his priority, and the Church wants to listen to them to root out this tragic horror that destroys the lives of the innocent.

Ante el informe que se ha hecho público en Pensilvania esta semana, hay dos palabras que pueden expresar los sentimientos frente a estos horribles crímenes: vergüenza y dolor. La Santa Sede toma muy en serio el trabajo del Investigating Grand Jury de Pensilvania y el largo Interim Report que ha elaborado. La Santa Sede condena inequívocamente el abuso sexual de menores.

Los abusos descritos en el informe son criminales y moralmente reprobables. Estos hechos han traicionado la confianza y han robado a las víctimas su dignidad y su fe. La Iglesia debe aprender duras lecciones de su pasado, y debería haber asunción de responsabilidad (accountability) tanto por parte de los abusadores como por parte de aquellos que permitieron que se produjera.

La mayor parte del informe se refiere a abusos cometidos antes de los primeros años 2000. No habiendo encontrado apenas casos después de 2002, las conclusiones del Grand Jury son coherentes con estudios precedentes que muestran cómo las reformas hechas por la Iglesia Católica en Estados Unidos han reducido drásticamente la incidencia de los abusos cometidos por el clero. La Santa Sede empuja a estar en constante reforma y vigilancia en todos los niveles de la Iglesia Católica, para garantizar la protección de los menores y de los adultos vulnerables. Subraya también la necesidad de obedecer a la legislación civil, incluida la obligación de denunciar los casos de abusos a menores.

El Santo Padre comprende bien cuánto pueden sacudir la fe y el ánimo de los creyentes estos crímenes, y reitera el llamamiento a hacer todos los esfuerzos posibles para crear un ambiente seguro para los menores y los adultos vulnerables en la Iglesia y en toda la sociedad.

Las víctimas deben saber que el Papa está de su parte. Aquellos que han sufrido son su prioridad, y la Iglesia quiere escucharlos para erradicar este trágico horror que destruye la vida de los inocentes.

