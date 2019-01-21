Archdiocese of Baltimore clarifies statement on March for Life confrontation

The Archdiocese of Baltimore wishes to clarify its message condemning what was widely reported as disrespect toward a Native American elder during the March for Life in Washington, D.C. We reiterate our condemnation of disrespect and denigration toward any person or group based on the color of their skin, their religious or ethnic heritage, or immigrant status. The circumstances of this confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial are now being reported as more complex and it will be the responsibility of school authorities, parents and others involved to determine the actual circumstances, responsibility and consequences. Regardless, it is deeply unfortunate that the annual March for Life was marred by this confrontation. We commend all who participated in the March to bear witness to the sanctity of life from conception to death, and the inherent dignity of every human person as a child of God.

We encourage all to reflect on Archbishop William E. Lori’s pastoral letter on racism, released today when our nation is honoring the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. To read the letter, click here.