Archbishop Lori to celebrate Mass in honor of the centenary of Cardinal Gibbons’ death

Click play above to watch Archbishop William E. Lori celebrate a special 10:45 a.m. Mass March 7 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary to remember the centenary of the death of Cardinal James Gibbons, the ninth archbishop of Baltimore.
Cardinal Gibbons was 86 when he died March 24, 1921. A native son of Baltimore, he was the second American to be elevated to the College of Cardinals, a hero to the labor movement, a champion of ecumenism and an advisor to presidents.