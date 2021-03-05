Contact Us | Report Misconduct | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365

Archbishop Lori to celebrate Mass in honor of the centenary of Cardinal Gibbons’ death

March 5, 2021

Click play above to watch Archbishop William E. Lori celebrate a special 10:45 a.m. Mass March 7 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary to remember the centenary of the death of Cardinal James Gibbons, the ninth archbishop of Baltimore.

