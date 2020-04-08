Young Adult Ministry continues to meet online through the outreach of various parishes and organizations during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore supports ministry with young adults, in their late teens, twenties, and thirties in every pastorate and college campus community utilizing the unique charisms and strengths of each pastorate to reach young adults who are active, passive, or disengaged in their faith. Throughout the Archdiocese of Baltimore, young adults have a place where they feel they belong and a community of people to accompany them throughout adulthood offering experiences to encounter Christ and the Church and offer support as they share their faith throughout their world and in this new reality of COVID-19 lockdown.

Baltimore Catholic

Connecting Catholic young adults throughout the Archdiocese of Baltimore. These social media sites resource various ministries throughout the region and sharing events, conversations, and opportunities for those in their 20’s and 30’s. Most young adult ministries of the Archdiocese share events and activities on this page.

Archdiocesan ministries are hosting regular online activities for young adults

during the COVID-19 lockdown. All young adults are invited to participate in these online gatherings.

Anne Arundel Catholic

This group is for all Catholic young adults in the Annapolis/Anne Arundel County area to meet each other & grow in their faith and love for Christ!

Baltimore Frassati Fellowship

Catholic Fellowship for graduate students at Hopkins University and young adults of the community.

ChristLife Young Adults

A Catholic community of young adults committed to growing as Disciples of Christ.

Frassati Running Club

Stay active in mind, body, and spirit by committing to training with us. Free resources to help keep you praying, working and dreaming big.

St. Stephen Young Adult Ministry

A place for young adults to connect with St. Stephen Bradshaw Parish

National resources for ministry with young adults

USCCB National Advisory Team on Young Adult Ministry

http://www.usccb.org/beliefs-and-teachings/who-we-teach/young-adults/index.cfm

The recording of the initial National Young Adult Ministry Web Meet-Up (on Thursday, March 19, 2020) via Zoom and the link to this Google document of resources can be found here: http://cnh.loyno.edu/lim/usccb-and-lim-young-adult-videos

Evangelical Catholic

1% Challenge: inviting young adults to make the 1% challenge, or 15 minutes, to spend with God in prayer, reading, or reflection.

https://www.evangelicalcatholic.org/onepercent/

College Ministry

Catholic Campus Ministry Association (CCMA):

Resources for college campus ministers with special webinars focusing on the new realities of reaching students at home.

https://www.ccmanetwork.org/covid19

College Campus Ministries in the Archdiocese of Baltimore

Towson University Newman Center

The Catholic Community of Johns Hopkins University

University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC)

Mount St. Mary University

University of Notre Dame Maryland

Loyola University Maryland