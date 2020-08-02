Press play above to watch Archbishop William E. Lori celebrate an Aug. 1-2 weekend Mass for the 18th Sunday in Ordinary Time from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen. Click here for a worship aid to follow along with the liturgy.
The Mass is also broadcast at 11 a.m. on Sundays on Ch.24 (MyTV Baltimore): Comcast (24), Verizon (509), DirecTV/DISH (41). For more online Masses, click here.
Watch Archbishop Lori’s Mass for the 18th Sunday in Ordinary Time
Press play above to watch Archbishop William E. Lori celebrate an Aug. 1-2 weekend Mass for the 18th Sunday in Ordinary Time from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen. Click here for a worship aid to follow along with the liturgy.