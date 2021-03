Click play above to watch a recorded livestream of Archbishop William E. Lori celebrating Mass from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland for the Fifth Sunday in Lent, March 20-21. To follow along with the liturgy, download a worship aid here.

The Mass is also broadcast at 11 a.m. on Ch.24 (MyTV Baltimore), Comcast Xfinity (803) and Verizon (509).

