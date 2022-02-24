Archbishop Lori calls for prayers for Ukraine

For Immediate Release

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

As the situation in Ukraine moves from tension to military action by Russia, we express our grave concern and pray for a peaceful resolution. This military incursion will result in no victories, only bloodshed and destruction. To the Ukrainian Catholics in the Archdiocese of Baltimore and beyond, we support you and pray for the safety of your family, friends and loved ones who may find themselves caught in the middle of this conflict. Let us join Pope Francis as he entrusts the intercession of the Virgin Mary and calls for a day of fasting for peace on Ash Wednesday, March 2.

— Archbishop William Lori

