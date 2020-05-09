Support your parish with a financial contribution

Because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Baltimore are facing new challenges in sustaining their ministries and outreach.

Please remember to continue your financial support of your parish as best you are able given these difficult times. If your parish offers automatic giving, please make use of that approach. Or you may make your contribution to your parish through our secure parish giving page here.

We thank you for your continued support. You and your families are in our prayers!