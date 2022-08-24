Statement on accusations against Michael Kuhn

Aug. 25, 2022

Baltimore, MD – In 2018, an individual accused Michael Kuhn of child sexual abuse in Virginia during the 1970s. Kuhn was ordained by the Diocese of Fall River, Massachusetts, in 1997 and was a member of the Virginia-based Youth Apostles Institute. . In 2018, when the accusation was made, Kuhn was publicly suspended from ministry in the Archdiocese of Baltimore as well as in the Diocese of Fall River.

In 2019, after an investigation, the Diocese of Fall River found the accusation to be unfounded. Kuhn did not return to ministry in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

In August 2022, the Diocese of Fall River placed Kuhn on its list of “credibly accused” priests after an accusation involving incidents of alleged verbal communications of an explicit sexual nature with minors.

Kuhn served in the Archdiocese of Baltimore at the Youth Apostles Community House in Thurmont, MD in 2009 and at St. John’s Catholic Prep in Frederick, MD from 2016-2018.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore has added Michael Kuhn to its list of priests and brothers accused of child sexual abuse. https://www.archbalt.org/child-and-youth-protection/priests-and-brothers-accused-of-abuse/

The Archdiocese of Baltimore is committed to protecting children and helping to heal victims of abuse. We urge anyone who has knowledge of any child sexual abuse to report it immediately to law enforcement. If clergy or other church personnel is suspected of committing the abuse, we as that you also call the Archdiocese’s Office of Child and Youth Protection at (866) 417-7469.