Archbishop Lori to Distribute 1,000 New Winter Coats to Baltimore Children

Friday, November 15, 2019

BALTIMORE, MD- On Tuesday, November 19th, Archbishop William E. Lori, Archbishop of Baltimore, along with local members of the Knights of Columbus will hand out 1,000 new winter coats to Baltimore children in need. The coats will be distributed at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, located at 740 N. Calvert St. from 9:30 a.m. to Noon.

This year, children from Loyola Early Learning Center, Ss. James and John Catholic School, Archbishop Borders School, and Our Lady of Victory Catholic School will be among those visiting St. Ignatius Catholic Church to receive a new winter coat. The remaining coats will be sent to St. Agnes School, Catholic Charities of Baltimore, and St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in West Baltimore for distribution to children in need.

The new coats were donated by the Knights of Columbus as part of the Coats for Kids program. Archbishop Lori is Supreme Chaplain of the Knights, the largest Catholic fraternal men’s organization in the world. The goal of the Coats for Kids program is to ensure that no child in North America goes without a coat during the winter season.

The Knights have donated nearly 6,000 coats to children in Baltimore since 2015.

About the Archdiocese of Baltimore

The Archdiocese of Baltimore, established as a diocese in 1789, is the Premier See of the Roman Catholic Church in the United States. The archdiocese serves more than a half-million Catholics and encompasses most of the state of Maryland, serving the greater community in various ways.

