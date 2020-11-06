Archbishop William E. Lori Offers Congratulations to Newly Elected, Prayers for the Country

BALTIMORE, MD, November 20 – Archbishop William E. Lori, Archbishop of Baltimore, issued the following statement on the outcome of the November 3 elections:

“Although we still await a final determination of the presidential election, I wish to offer my congratulations and prayers to all the elected officials who were chosen to serve our country, state and City on Tuesday. I thank God that our country came together peacefully to observe one of the most cherished privileges of our democracy, our right to vote, and that so many Americans demonstrated determination and commitment to exercising this right in spite of the many challenges and complications we faced due to the pandemic.

At a time when we have witnessed so much upheaval and division, I pray earnestly that we will continue to move forward in unity to address the important work before us of healing our country. Let us renew our commitment to meeting the challenge of the pandemic with the spirit of innovation, charity and sacrifice that is needed to keep one another safe until a vaccine is available. Let us hold onto this moment of unprecedented interest in racial harmony that offers so much promise for a genuine conversion of heart in our homes and communities. Let us continue to reach out to those most in need who have lost jobs, loved ones and the simple comfort of the company of family and friends during the pandemic.

The election may be behind us, but our work together is just beginning, and it is only through working together that we will be able to meet the challenges before us. Let us pray that we will recognize this time as an extraordinary opportunity to become a nation that is stronger, more unified, and in possession of a clearer vision of who we are called to be by the God who loves us.”