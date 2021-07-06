Statement from Archbishop William E. Lori Wishing Pope Francis a Speedy Recovery

For Immediate Release

July 6, 2021

We are encouraged by the good news out of the Vatican stating the positive results following Pope Francis’s surgery. We continue to offer our personal prayers as well as those of my fellow bishops, priests and all the faithful of the Archdiocese of Baltimore for the quick and full recovery of the Holy Father. He is a beloved and cherished leader not only to Catholics but to so many throughout the world, and I know our prayers are joined by all who share his quest for fraternity and reconciliation among all humanity. May God bless him and keep him in his love.

