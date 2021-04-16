Our Lady of Victory Closing – Statement from the Archdiocese of Baltimore

For Immediate Release

Friday, April 16, 2021

We are deeply saddened by the recent announcement of Our Lady of Victory Catholic School closure and understand the news is upsetting to the students, staff and alumni of this beloved institution. This was not an easy decision and came after considerable discussion and extensive evaluation of the sustainability of the school. Unfortunately, consistent years of declining enrollment were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused significant financial strain on both the school and parish. With enrollment down 33 percent over the past several years, Our Lady of Victory cannot meet its operational expenses while serving the needs of our students. We pray that the transition for these students and families is a smooth one and are working closely with them on placement in our other Catholic schools. We also pray for the dedicated staff at Our Lady of Victory and thank them for their years of dedication to our students and community.

For further information please contact Christian Kendzierski at Christian.kendzierski@archbalt.org or 917-882-1358.

###

About the Archdiocese of Baltimore

The Archdiocese of Baltimore, established as a diocese in 1789, is the Premier See of the Roman Catholic Church in the United States. The archdiocese serves more than a half-million Catholics and encompasses most of the state of Maryland, serving the greater community in various ways.

Media Contact

Christian Kendzierski

ck@archbalt.org

410-547-5378 (office)

917-882-1358 (cell)