Tynker is an educational programming platform aimed at teaching children how to create games and programs. Instead of typing the source code, they visually drag blocks of code and snap them together. The technology teachers at School of the Incarnation use Tynker to help our students learn to code. The students learn as they build games, write interactive stories, and explore STEM.

Each week, Tynker features teachers across the country on the Tynker blog, who are pushing coding forward. Recently, Tynker featured Mrs. Jennifer Oshenska for being “prolific with Tynker.” Under Mrs. Oshenska’s direction, her students have completed over 100,000 coding assignments! Congratulations to Mrs. Oshenska on her work to make our students coding experts!



