Mr. Rance Denton, an 11th grade English and Journalism teacher at Maryvlae Preparatory School, strives to create a supportive community within his classroom. In Mr. Denton’s English classes, he runs a Writing Support Workshop. In a circular group, students share their writings and articulate their feelings on the subject matter and their work. Students can express their personal strengths and weaknesses in writing. This allows students to commiserate over the same issues and to work collaboratively on those areas in need of support. Mr. Denton is attempting to create a supportive community within his classroom. He tries to instill collegiality and respect between and among his students.