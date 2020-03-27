Online Masses in ASL for Deaf Community

The following Sunday Masses are available online in ASL:

Fr. Mike Depcik St. John’s Deaf Center

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deafmass.

Saturday night – Vigil Mass with Fr. Matthew Hysell in ASL his link is at https://www.facebook.com/ICDACanadianSection/ at 7:30pm EST (Ottawa, Canada) 4:30pm PST.

Shawn Carey – Boston – 9:15am ET, 8:15am CT, 7:15am MT, 6:15 PT Mass on YouTube Live

https://bostondeafcatholic.org/

livestreaming link is: https://www.youtube.com/user/DeafApostolateBoston

Tom Schweitzer and Deacon Tomas Garcia – Holy Angels Deaf Church, Los Angeles at 8:30am PST (ASL and spoken English) 11:30am PST (ASL and Spanish/Espansol)

https://www.youtube.com/user/hacofthedeaf/live

Nelson– Rockford IL – 10am CST , 11 am EST https://www.facebook.com/RockfordDeafApostolate

The following Daily Masses are available online in ASL:

Monday, 3-23-2020 – Fr. Shawn Carey – Archdiocese of Boston

https://www.youtube.com/user/DeafApostolateBoston

10:30am ET, 9:30am CT, 8:30am MT, 7:30am PT

Tuesday, 3-24-2020 – Fr. Mike Depcik – Archdiocese of Detroit

www.facebook.com/deafmass 10:30am ET, 9:30am CT, 8:30am MT, 7:30am PT

Wednesday, h3-25-2020 – Fr. Matthew Hysell, Ottawa, /Canada http://www.facebook.com/icdaCanadianSection

8:30pm ET, 7:30pm CT, 6:30pm MT, 5:30 PT

Thursday– 3-26-2020 – Fr. Paul Zirimenya – Archdiocese of San Francisco

www.facebook.com/stbenedictparish

12:00 noon PT, 1:00 pm MT, 2:00 CT, 3:00 ET

Friday – 3-27-2020 – Fr. Christopher Klusman – Archdiocese of Milwaukee

8:30 PT, 9:30 MT, 10:30am CT, 11:30am ET

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFehFLYZnpdfkh5-0rmZPoQ (for now)

Friday – 3:00pm ET, 2:00 CT, 1:00 MT, 12:00noon PT

Divine Mercy Chaplet – Kate Slosar/Sr. Kathleen Schipani

www.facebook.com/icdaus

Friday – Fr. Mike Depcik – Stations of the Cross and Adoration 2 pm ET

www.facebook.com/deafmass