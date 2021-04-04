Archdiocese of Baltimore Special Easter Presentation

Click play above to watch a special presentation produced by the Archdiocese of Baltimore that will at air at 10:30 a.m. prior to the livestreamed 11 a.m. Easter Mass celebrated by Archbishop William E. Lori at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.

The Easter special, hosted by Monsignor Richard Hilgartner of St. Joseph in Cockeysville, includes interviews with Archbishop Lori and Mother Lange Catholic School principal Alisha Jordan. It also features a tour of the historic Baltimore Basilica and much more.