Watch the ordination of transitional deacons for the Archdiocese of Baltimore

Click play above to watch a livestream of Archbishop William E. Lori celebrating a May 15 Mass of Ordination beginning at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland for five men who will be ordained transitional deacons, the penultimate step in their journey to becoming priests for the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The ordinands are: Maurice Afor, James M. Bors, Peter Kiamo-oh, Kenneth Lukong and David C.F. Ray.

To follow along with the liturgy, download a worship aid here.

To read biographical capsules of the new deacons, click here.