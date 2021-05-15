Contact Us | Report Misconduct | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365

Watch the ordination of transitional deacons for the Archdiocese of Baltimore

Archdiocese of Baltimore
May 15, 2021

Click play above to watch a  livestream of Archbishop William E. Lori celebrating a May 15  Mass of Ordination beginning at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland for five men who will be ordained transitional deacons, the penultimate step in their journey to becoming priests for the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The ordinands are: Maurice Afor, James M. Bors, Peter Kiamo-oh, Kenneth Lukong and David C.F. Ray.

To follow along with the liturgy, download a worship aid here

To read biographical capsules of the new deacons, click here

