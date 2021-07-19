Archbishop William E. Lori Statement on ‘Traditionis Custodes’

For Immediate Release

July 19, 2021

“Pope Francis issued new norms July 16 regarding the celebration of Holy Mass in Latin according to the Roman Missal of 1962. These norms will require further study by individual bishops and by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Those studies will help determine how these norms apply here in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. In the meantime, the current practice will continue and going forward every effort will be made to meet the pastoral needs of those who frequent Holy Mass in the Extraordinary Form.”

Most Reverend William E. Lori

Archdiocese of Baltimore

###

Media Contact

Christian Kendzierski

ck@archbalt.org

410-547-5378 (office)

917-882-1358 (cell)