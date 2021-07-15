Archbishop Lori appoints Bernadette Maldonado as Executive Director of Development

Archbishop William E. Lori has appointed Bernadette Maldonado as the new Executive Director of Development for the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Bernadette is a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church parish in Silver Spring, Maryland and has extensive experience in fundraising and working for mission-driven institutions. She will begin working in the position on Aug. 9, 2021.`

“We are so very pleased Bernadette has joined our team here at the Archdiocese,” Archbishop Lori said. “Her oversight and success with high-level campaigns, her strong track record in relationship building and the dedication she has to her faith make Bernadette a great partner in fulfilling our mission.”

The Executive Director is responsible for overseeing the activities of the office that conducts the fundraising efforts of the Archdiocese, including parish stewardship programs, the Annual Appeal for Catholic Ministries, the Partners in Excellence (PIE) scholarship program, and the Catholic Community Foundation.

Bernadette joins the Archdiocese from the University of Maryland, College Park where she served as the Assistant Vice President for University Relations and as the Vice President and Secretary to the Foundation Board. In this capacity, she oversaw the strategic development and implementation of a $1.5 billion campaign, along with engaging the donor and volunteer community of the University through her leadership of five functional teams charged with Board Development and Operations, Campaign Planning and Operations, Donor Relations and Stewardship, Prospect Management and Research, and University Special Events.

Her professional background also includes serving as the Executive Director of the fundraising campaign for Creighton University, where she provided strategic direction and management of a $650 million comprehensive fundraising campaign. She also held various leadership roles while serving at the University of San Diego for 15 years.

Bernadette and her husband, Pablo, live in Silver Spring, Maryland with their two dogs.