Twenty in 2020: Enjoy these family events in the coming year

The Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph falls on the Sunday between Christmas and New Year’s. In following their model as a Christian family, here are 20 ways to share faith and fellowship over the coming year in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

1. Make a fuss over birthdays. Archbishop William E. Lori will be doing so Jan. 12, when his mother, Margaret, turns 100.

2. Head to Towson University’s SECU Arena Jan. 31 for “The Game,” the girls’ basketball showcase between the Institute of Notre Dame and Mercy High School.

3. Observe Black History Month Feb. 3, the day Mother Mary Lange died in 1882, with a tour of St. Mary’s Spiritual Center in Baltimore’s Seton Hill, where the roots of her ministry can be seen in the “Chappelle Basse,” its lower chapel.

4. Join a vital effort Feb. 24 in Annapolis, site of the Maryland March for Life.

5. Before enjoying Baltimore’s St. Patrick Parade March 15, begin the Third Sunday of Lent with 10:45 a.m. Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

6. Participate in an outdoor procession April 5, when Palm Sunday begins Holy Week.

7. Express your appreciation to a teacher, and not just April 14-16, when the National Catholic Educational Association holds its annual convention in Baltimore.

8. In May, the month of Mary, make a pilgrimage to Emmitsburg to pray at the National Shrine, Grotto of Lourdes.

9. Go to Oriole Park at Camden Yards, where first pitch for weeknight games during the school year has been pushed up to a family-friendly 6:35 p.m.

10. Come June, stroll Little Italy during the Feast of St. Anthony, the first of two street festivals sponsored by St. Leo the Great Parish.

11. Picnic at Fort McHenry. Before digging into the potato salad, sing the Star-Spangled Banner.

12. In keeping with the spirit of the Tokyo Olympics, which begin July 24, explore Catholic traditions in your native land.

13. Honor your Sunday Mass obligation on vacation, for instance, at St. Peter at the Lake Center when visiting Deep Creek Lake.

14. In August, feast on the fried chicken at the 105th annual Woodstock Festival at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Parish.

15. Help the Little Sisters of the Poor care for the elderly by joining in their “Nun Run” Sept. 12 at St. Mary’s Seminary and University.

16. Sept. 13 is National Grandparents Day. Celebrate those still here, and the memory of the departed.

17. Linger Oct. 10-11 at the 57th annual Catoctin Colorfest in Thurmont, where one of the most popular food stands is run by Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.

18. Before performing your civic duty in the Nov. 3 general election, read the U.S. Bishops’ “Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship.”

19. Enjoy autumn and volunteer with the pumpkin harvest at First Fruits Farm in northern Baltimore County, which donates its bounty to those experiencing hunger.

20. Dec. 20 marks the Fourth Sunday of Advent. With the most recent Advent season in mind, how can you do more to embrace the example of Jesus, Mary and Joseph throughout the year?

