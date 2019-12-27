Stories from Christmas, a Star Wars birthday cake, a new flyswatter, and more (7 Quick Takes)

~1~

A few weeks before Christmas, my husband’s sister René came to visit, and we took her to Valley View Farms. She had been looking for a robin ornament for her tree to remember her twin sister Robin, who passed away last January.

We pulled into Valley View Farms 15 minutes before it closed. We sprinted through, found a few ornaments—including (hurrah!) a few lovely robins—and I took a couple photos, including one with an Old Bay ornament in it.

When I got home, I regretted not buying the Old Bay ornament. I realized it would have been perfect as a gift to family members—and I would have loved one myself. A few days later, I went back to the store, but there were none left.

Without mentioning it to John (since the Christmas shopping is more my domain), I went online and found an Etsy seller who had four of them. They came, and I wrapped them up, wishing we had enough to keep one.

Then Christmas morning, I opened my presents from John, and there was an Old Bay ornament! He had been to Valley View even before our trip with René, and he bought it for me then.

It’s not exactly an O’Henry story, but I thought it was sweet that my husband was one step ahead of me this Christmas season.

~2~

We’ve had a beautiful Christmas so far. It has been busy and a little tiring with all the gift wrapping and food prep and family time. But it’s also been good to be together and to carve out some time for our little family of four. And for the rest of the days of Christmsa, we are moving into a slightly slower pace.

Last night we watched It’s a Wonderful Life, and I laughed and cried my way through. I love when George is hugging Mary on their wedding night in an old, drippy house that becomes theirs, and she says, “This is what I wished for.”

Spending time with the people I love and having a little time to slow down before the New Year begins—this is what I wished for.

~3~

Our sons decided to wear their tuxedos for Christmas Eve and Christmas. I think I will always remember this as the tuxedo Christmas. There’s something special about going somewhere with a person who’s wearing a tuxedo. It made me feel perhaps I should step up my game a bit myself.

They’re both growing so fast that I’m not sure how much longer we will have two tuxedos in the family. But I’m really enjoying it while it lasts.

~4~

One of our nephews was born on Christmas 12 years ago, and this year he and his family were in town for his birthday. When my mother and I were talking about what I might bring for Christmas dinner, I offered to make the birthday cake.

My sons and I brainstormed ideas for a Star Wars-themed cake for the birthday boy. Then I remembered we had Star Wars cookie cutters. We made sugar cookies, cut them in Star Wars shapes, and my 12-year-old used a knife to cut the dough into cookies spelling the birthday boy’s name. I thought he did an amazing job.

I’m not sure that you can achieve greater decadence than a chocolate cake with chocolate frosting with sugar cookies on top. But Christmas birthdays are big. Happy birthday to Jesus—and my nephew.

~5~

At the holidays, I often find myself thinking of the people who are no longer with us. This year I have been thinking of my sister-in-law Robin, and then one day while wrapping gifts, I noticed there were robins on the wrapping paper I was using. I had barely looked at it when I bought it.

I’ve also been thinking about my brother-in-law Eric, who passed away two years ago. When I went to the store for the ingredients for the hot broccoli dip he liked on Christmas Eve Eve, the store was packed. And I couldn’t find the pimentos that I needed for the recipe. I was not excited about the idea of going to yet another store.

I went back to check the shelves a third time before I checked out, and waaaaay in the back, I found some. I couldn’t help thinking Eric had interceded for me somehow.

I know God is with us in the big moments, but so often I find Him in the small ones.

And I believe He puts small reminders of the people we love to show how much He cares for us and knows just what we need.

~6~

I love choosing gifts to give so much that I often forget I’ll have things to open myself on Christmas. But this year I received some beautiful, thoughtful items. One highlight was unwrapping a homemade leather flyswatter my brother-in-law and sister-in-law found on a trip to a small town in North Carolina.

It’s rare for me to receive a flyswatter that is new to my collection, but they managed to surprise me this year. It’s hanging in a place of honor in my kitchen.

~7~

Have you chosen a word of the year and saint of the year for 2020? I like doing this every year. My saint this year is St. Claude de la Colombiere, patron saint of toy makers and turners. And my word is “Open.” I don’t know much at all about St. Claude, and “open”? Now I’m curious to see what 2020 will bring.

If you want to try, here is the Word of the Year generator, and here is the Saint of the Year generator.

Read more quick takes at Kelly’s blog, This Ain’t the Lyceum, and have a wonderful weekend.