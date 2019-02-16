Statement on Dismissal from the Clerical State of Theodore McCarrick

For Immediate Release

Saturday, February 16, 2019

Archbishop William E. Lori, Archbishop of Baltimore, issued the following statement regarding Theodore McCarrick’s dismissal from the clerical state by Pope Francis.

“On this unprecedented day in the life of our Church, I remain in prayerful solidarity with our Holy Father, whose decision to dismiss Theodore McCarrick from the clerical state demonstrates the Pope’s willingness to hold accountable one who would harm a child, regardless of rank.

“I pray this decisive step will advance the Church’s efforts to increase accountability for bishops and in so doing, inspire greater confidence in those who rightly expect so much from those who minister on behalf of the Church.

“I also stand today in prayerful solidarity with those who have been harmed by representatives of the Church and assure them of this Archdiocese’s utmost commitment to continued reform and renewal, through zero tolerance, the protection of children and our unwavering support for victim-survivors in their lifelong journey of healing.”

