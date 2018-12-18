Sister Ursula Tisdall, OSF, taught at Rosedale school

A funeral Mass for Sister Ursula Tisdall, a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 66 years, was offered Dec. 18 at Assisi House in Aston, Pa. A native of Ireland who received her higher education in the Archdiocese of Baltimore and spent most of the 1960s teaching here, she died Dec. 13.

Born in Dublin, Sister Ursula professed her first vows in 1952. She earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, and a master’s in educational administration from what is now Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore.

She ministered primarily in education and pastoral care, including teaching at St. Clement School in Rosedale from 1961 to 1968. Her 22 years in the Diocese of Wilmington, Del., included teaching at St. Anthony of Padua School and Holy Angels School in Newark; and as principal of Immaculate Conception School in Elkton, in Cecil County, and St. John the Beloved School in Wilmington.

She also served for 17 years in the Archdiocese of Boston; at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Bethesda, in Montgomery County; and as principal of schools in North Carolina and South Carolina.