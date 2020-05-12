Sister Patricia Kelly, MSBT, served Severn parish

Sister Patricia Kelly of the Missionary Servants of the Most Blessed Trinity died April 13 at her order’s motherhouse in Philadelphia, at age 83. While most of her ministry was spent in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, Sister Patricia also served St. Bernadette Parish in Severn from 1982 to 1987.

A native of Scranton, Pa., Sister Patricia was a member of her community’s lay branch, Missionary Cenacle Apostolate, for two years before she entered the Missionary Servants of the Most Blessed Trinity in August 1963. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Marywood College and a master’s degree in social work from The Catholic University of America.

In addition to Baltimore and Philadelphia archdioceses, Sister Patricia served in Alabama, New Jersey and Puerto Rico. In 2018, she was honored to be recognized by Pope Francis, in the form of the Cross Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice.