Sister Mildred McCloskey, IHM, who taught in Dundalk, dies at age 100

A funeral Mass was offered April 27 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa., for Sister Mildred McCloskey, of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Sister Mildred died April 21. Formerly known as Sister M. Avila, she celebrated her 100 birthday Nov. 22.

Sister Mildred, who professed her final vows in 1950, earned a bachelor’s degree in business/social science from what was then Marywood College in Scranton. She served as a teacher at the former parish school at St. Rita in Dundalk, 1956-60. She also served schools in New York and Pennsylvania, from 1948 to 1977. She served in the support staff at the I.H.M. Center in Scranton, 1973-76 and 1978-2008.