Sister Mary Patrick Costello, D.C., taught in Baltimore Archdiocese

A funeral Mass was offered Nov. 2 for Sister Mary Patrick Costello in the Basilica of the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg. Sister Mary Patrick, who died Oct. 29 at age 81, was a Daughter of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul for 61 years.

A Boston native, she joined the Daughters of Charity in April 1958, in Emmitsburg. After teaching in New York and Washington, D.C., she taught at St. Martin School in Baltimore, 1967-76; St. Dominic School in Hamilton, 1982-90; and Mother Seton School in Emmitsburg, 1990-92. From 2000 to 2003 and again from 2006 to 2009 she was the assistant at Villa St. Michael in Emmitsburg.

She had earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1970 from St. Joseph College in Emmitsburg, and a master’s degree in education from Wheelock College in Boston in 1978.