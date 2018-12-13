Sister Mary Patricia Murtagh, D.C., dies at 87

A funeral Mass was offered for Daughter of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul Sister Mary Patricia Murtagh Nov. 29 at Villa St. Michael in Emmitsburg. She died Nov. 23 at age 88, after serving 66 years in her vocation.

A native of New York, Sister Mary Patricia entered the Daughters of Charity in 1952, and served as a teacher at St. John School in Baltimore, 1953-55.

She then earned a bachelor’s degree from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., in 1959. Sister Mary Patricia served in hospitals in Washington, D.C., and Connecticut; St. Ann’s Infant Home in Hyattsville, 1958-62; Villa St. Michael in Emmitsburg, 1962-74 and 1977-85; and Jenkins Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, 1974-77.

Sister Mary Patricia served as a child care worker at St. Ann’s Infant Home, 1985-87, then continued as a nurse, 1987-94. Shee returned to Villa St. Michael in 1996 and served in various ministries until her death.