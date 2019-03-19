Sister Marie Sulpice, S.S.N.D., former area teacher and principal, dies at 96

A funeral Mass was offered for School Sister of Notre Dame Marie Sulpice Walsh March 8 at Villa Assumpta in Baltimore. Sister Marie Sulpice, who served most of her life in Baltimore, died Feb. 28 at age 96.

A Baltimore native, Sister Marie Sulpice was baptized at St. Mark in Catonsville, then attended St. Ann’s School in Baltimore and the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore (class of 1940). She worked for three years as a secretary before entering the School Sisters in 1943.

In addition to being a teacher and principal at schools in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Sister Marie Sulpice served as a seventh- and eighth-grade teacher at St. Mark School in Catonsville, 1947-58; an eighth-grade teacher at St. Brigid School in Baltimore, 1964-65; principal of St. Mark School, 1965-71; and principal of Notre Dame Preparatory’s Lower School in Towson, 1972-79.

She served as pastoral minister at All Saints Parish in Baltimore, 1979-83; and as provincial secretary to three provincial leaders, 1983-2000. From 2001 to 2013, Sister Marie Sulpice served as a volunteer at what is now Notre Dame of Maryland University in Baltimore and the School Sisters’ archives before moving to Villa Assumpta.

Sister Marie Sulpice earned a bachelor’s degree in history from what is now Notre Dame of Maryland University and a master’s degree in education, focusing on counseling and guidance, from Villanova University.

In an obituary provide by her order, Sister Marie Sulpice was remembered for her humanity and spirituality, and as someone who always took time to notice, support and encourage others.